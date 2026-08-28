DMK can't claim credit for jallikattu revival, says TN Minister Nirmalkumar

Nirmalkumar said the sport was restored following the spontaneous protest by students, but several political leaders were now claiming credit for its revival. “Jallikkattu returned because of the spontaneous protest by students. But everyone is now claiming that they were responsible for bringing it back,” he said.

Taking a dig at the DMK’s approach to the sport, he said, “They have treated Jallikkattu like a gladiator event and built a stadium outside the town. The pride of Jallikkattu lies in its being held in the respective villages. Is it a gladiator sport to be staged in a stadium?”

Nirmalkumar also alleged that cases were not registered in several incidents involving crimes against Dalits during the DMK regime.