DMK candidate interview concludes; five constituencies left out

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK party has concluded its interview of potential candidates with Kanimozhi's candidacy alone finalised.



While interview for 35 constituencies has been completed, applicants for Namakkal, Villupuram, Chidambaram, Ramanathapuram and Puducherry weren't interviewed apparently due to the likelihood of DMK allies contesting from these constituencies.

Since no one else filed nomination to contest from Thoothukudi, Kanimozhi would defend the constituency in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections.

The long-drawn seat sharing talks concluded on Saturday with DMK contesting in 21 seats; Congress in 10; two seats each for VCK, CPI and CPM; one seat each for KMDK, IUML and MDMK. Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam came to a compromise settling for a Rajya Sabha seat.