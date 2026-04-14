DMK candidate Chittrarasu promises better facilities, infra for Anna Nagar

CHENNAI: DMK's Anna Nagar candidate N Chittrarasu on Tuesday interacted with delivery agents at a gig workers' lounge here.
During his visit to the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) gig workers' lounge established in Anna Nagar, Chittrarasu highlighted the government's commitment to the informal workforce.
The air-conditioned lounge provides a safe haven for the workers to rest, offering clean drinking water, toilets, CCTV cameras, mobile charging stations and secure parking for two-wheelers.
While interacting with the workers, the DMK candidate said the lounges are part of a unique initiative introduced by Chief Minister M K Stalin and promised that if re-elected the DMK would increase the number of such facilities across the state.
He also referred to the DMK government's 100-crore investment in Anna Nagar's storm water drains post-2015 floods, saying the remaining works are nearing completion.
To tackle the persistent traffic congestion, the candidate proposed a smart parking system and construction of a flyover from Skywalk to K4 police station for pedestrians.
He expressed confidence that the DMK would secure over 200 seats in the state assembly elections.