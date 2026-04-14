DMK candidate Chittrarasu promises better facilities, infra for Anna Nagar

During his visit to the Greater Chennai Corporation's (GCC) gig workers' lounge established in Anna Nagar, Chittrarasu highlighted the government's commitment to the informal workforce.

The air-conditioned lounge provides a safe haven for the workers to rest, offering clean drinking water, toilets, CCTV cameras, mobile charging stations and secure parking for two-wheelers.

While interacting with the workers, the DMK candidate said the lounges are part of a unique initiative introduced by Chief Minister M K Stalin and promised that if re-elected the DMK would increase the number of such facilities across the state.