DMK can sue TVK ministers over Veeramani remarks, says Madras High court

The party’ general secretary Duraimurugan had filed the civil suit before the High Court against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) over alleged defamatory statements concerning the party’s handling of the Veeramani case.

The plea alleged that TVK ministers Aadhav Arjuna and Nirmal Kumar, on September 21, accused the DMK of inaction in the case. It further alleged that the TVK’s IT wing and the party's official social media accounts on X, Instagram and Facebook had published, reposted and circulated the statements and materials, thereby causing injury to the party’s reputation.