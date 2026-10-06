DMK can sue TVK ministers over Veeramani remarks, says Madras High court

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted permission to the DMK to institute a Rs 1 crore defamation suit against TVK ministers Aadhav Arjuna and R Nirmalkumar, and the party’s IT wing over alleged statements accusing the DMK of shielding Gem Granites R Veeramani.
The party’ general secretary Duraimurugan had filed the civil suit before the High Court against Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) over alleged defamatory statements concerning the party’s handling of the Veeramani case.
The plea alleged that TVK ministers Aadhav Arjuna and Nirmal Kumar, on September 21, accused the DMK of inaction in the case. It further alleged that the TVK’s IT wing and the party's official social media accounts on X, Instagram and Facebook had published, reposted and circulated the statements and materials, thereby causing injury to the party’s reputation.
The DMK submitted that a complaint relating to the alleged offence was received by the police on October 6, last year, and that an FIR was registered on the very next day. It contended that the police had acted promptly and that there was no delay or interference on the part of the party.
The DMK also contended that the publications were false, baseless and without lawful justification, and amounted to civil defamation. It sought damages of Rs 1 crore, stating that the actual damages could not be quantified.
The court had also directed the removal of the allegedly false and derogatory posts, clips, edits, videos, captions and thumbnails.
When the matter came up for hearing, the Ministers opposed the grant of leave to sue, arguing that the mandatory two-month notice under Section 80 of the CPC, required before suing a public officer, had not been issued. Petitioner’s senior counsel J Ravindran argued that the notice was unnecessary as the party was challenging the ministers’ defamatory statements, and not acts done in their official capacity.
After hearing all the sides, Justice K Govindarajan Thilakavadi reserved orders on October 1 and pronounced the order on October 5, granting permission to the DMK to institute the defamation suit.