DMK calls for stir against crimes on women and children under TVK rule

CHENNAI: Opposition party DMK on Monday called for a statewide agitation on October 31, alleging an increase in crimes against women and children under the TVK-led government.
The party's women's wing said the TVK-led government had pushed the State into an unsafe situation. It also alleged that ruling party functionaries were involved in crimes against women.
The DMK accused the government of failing to maintain law and order and take effective measures to curb crimes against women and children.
Reacting to the issue, Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that the law and order situation had deteriorated since the TVK-led government came to power.
Questioning Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, Udhayanidhi asked whether he would convene a meeting to address the law and order situation. He asked, "If he has been conducting such meetings, why do murders continue in the state? Is a rowdy raj prevailing in Tamil Nadu with the blessings of the dummy Chief Minister?"