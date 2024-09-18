DMK calls for platinum jubilee rally of allies in Kancheepuram on Sept 28

CHENNAI: In a bid to show the DMK-led INDIA bloc in the state as a united front amid rumours of an alliance rift, the ruling DMK on Wednesday announced a meeting of its allies in Kancheepuram near here on September 28, on account of its platinum jubilee celebrations.The announcement comes in the backdrop of DMK's key ally VCK proposing a share in power in the future and inviting rival AIADMK for the anti-liquor conference to be held in Kallakurichi soon.'

The DMK has also included VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan in the list of 20 alliance leaders who will speak at the rally which will be presided over by DMK general secretary Duraimurugan and graced by Chief Minister M K Stalin.

As per an announcement issued by the DMK on Wednesday, all allies of the DMK, including Makkal Needhi Maiam chief and actor Kamal Hassan, who joined the DMK fold just before the recent Parliamentary polls, would participate and address the rally.

Perceived as a show of strength by the DMK, the rally is expected to reiterate the harmony of its alliance with the VCK, which seemed to have developed cracks after Thiruma’s recent overtures to a largely 'friendless' AIADMK and friendly approach towards actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK.

The rally could help the Dravidian major bury the hatchet, if any, with its allies and revive ties besides resolving its commitment to fight the BJP, the DMK-led INDIA bloc's ideological, criticism of whom has been quite sparse from the ruling party of late.

DK president K Veeramani, state secretaries of both left parties, Congress state president K Selvaperunthagai, MDMK leader Vaiko, IUML leader Khader Mohideen, and MMK leader M H Jawahirullah would be among the leaders who would be attending the Kancheepuram rally.