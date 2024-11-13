DMK calls for high-level executive meet on November 20

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK government has called for a high-level executive meeting on November 20 to deliberate on the party affairs.

In a statement, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced that the high-level executive committee meeting would be chaired by Chief Minister M K Stalin at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam at 10:30am on November 20.

Though the announcement has only mentioned “party functioning” as its agenda, the meeting is expected to ponder over the proposed restructuring of the party organisation, mainly division of existing party districts for which the DMK high command has already constituted an expert committee comprising seniors and party youth wing secretary and Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.

The meeting is also expected to analyse the preparations for the 2026 Assembly polls in addition to examining the coordination between the 234 party observers and the local party units.