DMK calls Executive Committee meeting to discuss district bifurcation

CHENNAI: The primary Opposition DMK has convened an Executive Committee meeting on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Kalaignar Arangam at Anna Arivalayam to discuss internal party affairs, including the proposed restructuring of party districts.
In a statement, DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan said the meeting would be chaired by party president MK Stalin.
This will be the first Executive Committee meeting after the Assembly election results. Stalin had earlier constituted a committee to recommend reforms and restructuring within the party and recently held discussions with its members.
The Executive Committee is expected to deliberate on the recommendations and suggestions made by the restructuring committee. The party leadership is considering several organisational changes following the election results.
One of the key proposals under consideration is the bifurcation of existing party districts and providing opportunities to new faces in organisational positions. However, some district secretaries have reportedly opposed the proposal.
Party sources said the issue is likely to be discussed at length and a decision could be taken at the Executive Committee meeting.
The leadership is also expected to discuss other organisational reforms aimed at strengthening the party's structure and improving its functioning at the grassroots level.