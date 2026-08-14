DMK calls Executive Committee meeting to discuss district bifurcation

In a statement, DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan said the meeting would be chaired by party president MK Stalin.

This will be the first Executive Committee meeting after the Assembly election results. Stalin had earlier constituted a committee to recommend reforms and restructuring within the party and recently held discussions with its members.

The Executive Committee is expected to deliberate on the recommendations and suggestions made by the restructuring committee. The party leadership is considering several organisational changes following the election results.