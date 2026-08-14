DMK calls executive committee meeting, bifurcation of party districts on the anvil

In a statement, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said the meeting would be chaired by party president MK Stalin.

This will be the first meeting of the executive committee meeting after the party lost power in the Assembly election.

After the election loss, Stalin had constituted a committee to recommend reforms and restructuring within the party, and recently held discussions with the members of the panel. The executive committee is expected to deliberate on the recommendations and suggestions made by the restructuring committee.

The party leadership is also considering several organisational changes following the election results. One of the key proposals under consideration is the bifurcation of existing party districts and providing opportunities to new faces in organisational positions. However, some district secretaries have reportedly opposed the proposal.