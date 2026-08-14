DMK calls executive committee meeting, bifurcation of party districts on the anvil

CHENNAI: The executive committee of the DMK will meet on August 22 to discuss internal party affairs, where the main agenda is going to be restructuring of party districts, including splitting them to accommodate fresh faces.
In a statement, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said the meeting would be chaired by party president MK Stalin.
This will be the first meeting of the executive committee meeting after the party lost power in the Assembly election.
After the election loss, Stalin had constituted a committee to recommend reforms and restructuring within the party, and recently held discussions with the members of the panel. The executive committee is expected to deliberate on the recommendations and suggestions made by the restructuring committee.
The party leadership is also considering several organisational changes following the election results. One of the key proposals under consideration is the bifurcation of existing party districts and providing opportunities to new faces in organisational positions. However, some district secretaries have reportedly opposed the proposal.
Party sources said the issue is likely to be discussed at length and a decision could be taken at the executive committee meeting.
The leadership is also expected to discuss other organisational reforms aimed at strengthening the party's structure and improving its functioning at the grassroots level.