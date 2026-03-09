DMK cadre’s zeal steals show in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: The DMK’s 12th State Conference held at Siruganur near Tiruchy on Monday turned into a celebratory gathering for party cadre, who thronged the venue from early morning and waited for Chief Minister MK Stalin’s arrival in the evening.
Cadres from across the State began arriving at the sprawling conference grounds covering nearly 200 acres.
Addressing the gathering, Stalin said the 200-acre venue symbolised the party’s ambition to secure 200 seats in the upcoming Assembly elections.
The Chief Minister lauded the arrangements for the conference made by the Municipal Administration Minister and DMK principal secretary, KN Nehru, who also presided over the event.
Each time Stalin mentioned Nehru’s name, the crowd responded with loud cheers.
The cadre also enthusiastically welcomed Stalin as he walked along the ramp to the stage, waving at the gathering.
“It felt like a dream to see our ‘thalaivar’ so close and waving at us,” said Manickam, a party worker from Thanjavur who had arrived early to secure a seat in the section allotted to the cadre from his district.
The conference also featured performances by music director Srikanth Deva, with several songs praising Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin played to energise the crowd.
Party workers attempted to draw the leaders' attention in various ways. A Chinnadurai, a youth wing cadre from Manapparai, turned up draped in party flags and slogans praising the Chief Minister.
“I reached the venue around 8 am. Food and water were distributed and the arrangements were excellent. I enjoyed the entire day,” he said.