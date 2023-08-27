DMK cadres harassed Corp Commissioner Radhakrishnan seeking bribe: Jayakumar

CHENNAI: Senior AIADMK leader D Jayakumar on Sunday alleged that Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner and additional chief secretary Dr J Radhakrishnan was publicly harassed by DMK men at an event at Anna Nagar Tower Park.

"In an art and painting exhibition held at Anna Nagar Tower park in connection with the Madras Day celebrations, senior bureaucrat Dr Radhakrishnan was heckled by DMK men seeking bribes from the stalls. It is the first time that political party members sought a bribe from the official themselves, " he told reporters responding to a query.

To a question on off-duty sub-inspector being brutally attacked by a gang at RK Nagar in a drug-related activity, he said that in the DMK rule, the ganja and illicit arrack has become easily available.

"If the police take action, they were being attacked brutally. Chief Minister MK Stalin, who threatened to become a dictator for officials involved in malpractices, has not done anything. Tamil Nadu has become a state of drug addicts, " he said.

On the Governor giving consent for the Tamil Nadu Land Consolidation (for Special Projects) Act, 2023 bill, he said that his party would always stand in support of the farmers. "We will not accept anything against them. The bill was not brought by the governor but by DMK. If they (DMK) did not bring the bill, the Governor will not have given consent for it, " he said.

He also strongly criticised Sports Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin and DMK leader Dindigul I Leoni for marking unwanted comments against late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.