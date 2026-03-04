DMK cadres deface Hindi letters on DRM office gate in Tiruchy

The new entrance of the DRM office in Tiruchy was carved as Kartavya Dwar, which was transliterated into Tamil, English and Hindi, and it irked the public as they were not able to grasp the meeting of the words, which are originally Hindi.

Against such a backdrop, on Wednesday, the DMK cadres led by Central District Secretary Vairamani and Urban District Secretary and Mayor Mu Anbalagan went on a march to the new entrance of the DRM office and raised slogans against the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu.