DMK cadres deface Hindi letters on DRM office gate in Tiruchy

TIRUCHY: DMK cadres staged a protest in front of the Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) office in Tiruchy and defaced the Hindi letters on Wednesday, and later in the evening, the railway administration removed the Hindi name blocks.
The new entrance of the DRM office in Tiruchy was carved as Kartavya Dwar, which was transliterated into Tamil, English and Hindi, and it irked the public as they were not able to grasp the meeting of the words, which are originally Hindi.
Against such a backdrop, on Wednesday, the DMK cadres led by Central District Secretary Vairamani and Urban District Secretary and Mayor Mu Anbalagan went on a march to the new entrance of the DRM office and raised slogans against the imposition of Hindi in Tamil Nadu.
They also demanded that the railway authorities rename them in the local language. Suddenly, a group of cadres started defacing the Hindi letters in the entrance and raised slogans in support of the Tamil language.
In the evening, the workers removed the Hindi words from the entrance.