DMK cadre wear ideology on their sleeves, says Stalin as he meets veteran

Following the meeting, Stalin said in a post on X that the DMK had lakhs of cadres like Kasi, who served as role models for living by the party's ideology. He added that they were also living examples of how the party practised its policies, not merely spoke about them on public platforms.

Recounting his meeting with Kasi, Stalin said he saw the smile of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi (Kalaignar) in his eyes.

Stalin said he (Kasi) had been inspired by Periyar, regarded Murasoli as his classroom and embraced the principles of self-respect marriage.