DMK cadre wear ideology on their sleeves, says Stalin as he meets veteran

CHENNAI: DMK president MK Stalin said party cadres live by the party's ideology and principles, not just by identifying with its flag, as he met party veteran Kasi, a long-standing cadre from Solavandan.
Following the meeting, Stalin said in a post on X that the DMK had lakhs of cadres like Kasi, who served as role models for living by the party's ideology. He added that they were also living examples of how the party practised its policies, not merely spoke about them on public platforms.
Recounting his meeting with Kasi, Stalin said he saw the smile of former Chief Minister M Karunanidhi (Kalaignar) in his eyes.
Stalin said he (Kasi) had been inspired by Periyar, regarded Murasoli as his classroom and embraced the principles of self-respect marriage.
"There is much to learn from dedicated party functionaries like Kasi, who have contributed through their hard work and sacrifices to the growth of the party. Not only the party president, but also those who aspire to join the party should learn from such functionaries," Stalin said.
Kasi wanted to meet the party president, Stalin, and he expressed his wish through social media. After it went viral, Stalin met Kasi, a party cadre.