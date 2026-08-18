DMK cadre kills mother-in-law for gold, held

Police said the accused, Aslam, who is the Pappireddipatti Union Youth Wing organiser of the DMK, later transported her body in an ambulance before dumping it in a disused stone quarry in Tirupathur district.

The murder came to light on Monday when residents spotted the body of a woman floating in a quarry pit near Bharat Nagar in Vaniyambadi and alerted the police.

Police identified the deceased as Sasikala (50), wife of Ashokan, a retired sugar mill employee from Pappireddipatti. The body was found with marks suggesting strangulation and was sent to the Government Medical College Hospital in Vellore for post-mortem.