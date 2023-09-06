DMK cadre burn seer’s effigies in Vellore

VELLORE: Effigies of Ayodhya-based seer Paramahans Acharya were burnt in Gudiyattam and Pernambut towns on Tuesday by DMK cadre protesting against the seer’s decree to behead state Youth and Sports Welfare Minister and DMK president and CM MK Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi.

While DMK town president and Gudiyattam municipal chairman S Soundarrajan led the protest in Gudiyattam town by first lodging a complaint with the police demanding action against the seer for his distasteful remarks about beheading Udhayanidhi, he also later led party cadre in burning an effigy of the seer.

Later at Kondasamudram a part of the town, the seer’s effigy was also hanged by DMK cadre led by DMK’s PU chief Sathyanandam. Similar scenes were also witnessed in Pernambut town.

The complaint was given by DMK leaders accompanied by sizeable number of Muslims followers. In both locations, police just watched without taking action.