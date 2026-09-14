Tamil Nadu

DMK cadre booked for Saturday protest against CM Vijay

The police said that a case under Section 189 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered
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Arrest-representative image (Illustrations: Jancy Rani)
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CHENNAI: At least 200 DMK cadre, including party deputy general secretary A Raja, former ministers Ma Subramanian and PK Sekarbabu, former parliamentarian RS Bharathi, and Mayor R Priya and other senior functionaries, were booked on Sunday (September 13) for allegedly protesting without obtaining permission in Saidapet on Saturday (September 12).

The police said that a case under Section 189 (unlawful assembly) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered

Further probe is under way.

On Saturday (), the DMK conducted a statewide protest against the remarks made by Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay in the Assembly targeting party president MK Stalin and former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

During the protest, several DMK leaders also made personal attacks against CM Vijay and his ministers.

DMK
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