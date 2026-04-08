DMK, BJP together in opposing me, says Vijay at Tirunelveli rally; calls himself ‘people’s voice’

CHENNAI: Actor-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief C Joseph Vijay on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on both the DMK and BJP alliances, alleging that despite appearing as rivals, they share a common agenda of keeping him out of politics.
Addressing a campaign rally at KTC Nagar in Tirunelveli, Vijay claimed that Chief Minister and DMK president MK Stalin was functioning without full authority, which, he said, has made it possible to organise political events like his campaign meeting in the region.
Vijay claimed that both the DMK-led and “BJP-led” alliances are angered by the emergence of a political environment where corruption is becoming difficult, and accused them of indirectly working together against him. Referring to the DMK alliance as a cash-box coalition, Vijay said internal dissent within rival camps was growing louder.
The TVK leader also took a swipe at the Congress in Tamil Nadu, claiming that while it may be retained within the alliance through financial influence, the real Congress ideology now resonates with his movement.
Claiming long-standing connection with the public, Vijay said he has spent over three decades building a bond with people across households, even before formally entering politics. “If something happens to me, people feel it; if something happens to them, I feel it,” he said.
“This might be just another election for others, but for those with TVK, this is emotion,” he added.