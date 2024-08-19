DMK, BJP in secret relationship, alleges Edappadi

COIMBATORE: The DMK and BJP have a secret relationship, charged AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Sunday. He said Chief Minister MK Stalin graced Governor RN Ravi’s Independence Day At Home function as part of the secret alliance.

“Stalin changed his stance, after BJP state president K Annamalai put out a condition that BJP leaders shall participate in Rs 100 commemorative coin release function of late DMK president M Karunanidhi, only if the Chief Minister participates in the Governor’s tea party. It exposes the secret relationship between DMK and BJP,” he told reporters at the Coimbatore International Airport.

The AIADMK leader also slammed the double standards of Stalin as the coin had inscriptions in Hindi. “It shows that Stalin is giving priority to Hindi after talking about the significance of Tamil everywhere,” he said.

‘Why invite BJP leaders, not Rahul Gandhi’

Further, Palaniswami said when AIADMK was in alliance with the BJP, it did not invite BJP leaders for the release of MGR’s centenary coin event. “But the DMK, which is in alliance with the INDIA bloc, has not invited Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and instead has invited BJP leaders,” he pointed out.

Taking a dig at DMK for inaugurating only projects started during the AIADMK regime, the AIADMK leader said, the Avinashi-Athikadavu scheme was conceived by then chief minister J Jayalalithaa. “Even though 90 per cent of works were completed during the AIADMK regime, the scheme has been launched now after a long delay. If the DMK had completed the project within six months of forming the government, then farmers in Erode, Tirupur and Coimbatore would have benefited for the last three years,” he said.

Slams Kerala govt over Mullaiperiyar safety

The AIADMK leader also condemned the Kerala government for spreading rumours on the Mullaiperiyar dam safety, even though the Supreme Court appointed committee has proven its stability.

Earlier, Palaniswami inaugurated the memorial of late farmer’s union leader and ex-AIADMK MLA NS Palanisamy in Tirupur. Addressing the farmers at the event, the AIADMK leader said the Anaimalai-Nallar water project would be implemented once AIADMK comes to power.