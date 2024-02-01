DMK betrays minorities for political gain: LoP

CHENNAI: Leader of Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami ascertained that the AIADMK would never permit any harm to the minorities due to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Palaniswami took to social media to counter archrival DMK and its functionaries for charging that the AIADMK was responsible for the CAA by voting in favour of the Bill in the Parliament. Stating that the AIADMK, when in power, made it clear that they would not remain silent when the CAA had an effect on minorities and Sri Lankan Tamils.

Pointing out to the DMK’s support to the NIA Act and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, EPS said it is now opposing the BJP for political gain. It, now, turned “fanaticism” as their political single tool and investment to betray the minorities. It opposes the BJP on the stage, but show bonhomie with the Union government, he said in his post in X and alluded that both the DMK and the BJP have good understanding.