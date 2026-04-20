DMK betraying Tamils, women's rights: Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

Speaking to the media in Coimbatore, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said the DMK and its allies were obstructing key reform initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “It is a betrayal and great injustice to the nation, especially women,” he said, on the sidelines of his arrival to campaign for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates in the city.

Claiming that NDA has delivered a stable government over the past decade, Naidu said, “development comes automatically wherever there is a double engine government. However, Tamil Nadu’s growth had slowed in the last five years. A state that was once a model of development is gradually losing its edge and corruption is on the rise under the DMK regime.”