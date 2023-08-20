DMK begins state-wide hunger strike against Centre, Guv to seek abolition of NEET

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK began one-day hunger strike throughout the state condemning the union government and Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi for not giving assent to the NEET exemption bill.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, DMK in the entire state except Madurai would be on hunger strike demanding cancellation of NEET examination. The hunger strike of DMK in Madurai has been postponed to the 23 August.

While speaking to ANI, Udhayanidhi said, "We stand with students. We have been asking for a ban on NEET for almost five to six years. We have lost 20 students. Everybody will have to take moral responsibility."

This state-wide hunger strike is being held to seek abolition of NEET and to condemn the Union government, which has not scrapped the national test yet, and the "irresponsible" Governor R N Ravi for his pro-NEET stand, the DMK said as quoted by PTI.