DMK attacks Congress over stand on Vice-Chancellors’ appointment

The latest political exchange emerged after Higher Education Minister P. Viswanathan indicated that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government was not bound to continue the policy position adopted by the previous DMK regime regarding the appointment of Vice-Chancellors.

Replying to reporters’ queries on the amendment legislation that sought to vest powers relating to appointment of Vice-Chancellors with the State government instead of the Governor, the Minister reportedly said the present government need not necessarily follow the stand taken by the earlier DMK administration.