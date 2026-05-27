DMK attacks Congress over stand on Vice-Chancellors’ appointment

CHENNAI: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Wednesday renewed its attack on former ally Congress over the issue of appointment of Vice-Chancellors to State universities.
The latest political exchange emerged after Higher Education Minister P. Viswanathan indicated that the ruling Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) government was not bound to continue the policy position adopted by the previous DMK regime regarding the appointment of Vice-Chancellors.
Replying to reporters’ queries on the amendment legislation that sought to vest powers relating to appointment of Vice-Chancellors with the State government instead of the Governor, the Minister reportedly said the present government need not necessarily follow the stand taken by the earlier DMK administration.
The remarks triggered criticism from senior DMK leader and former Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy.
In a statement, Ponmudy alleged that the Minister’s comments were against the rights of the State and questioned the changed political stand of the Congress party after joining the TVK-led government.
“Has the Congress now become a supporter of the BJP-led Union government? The amendment legislation was passed with Congress support earlier. But now the party is speaking against it after getting Cabinet berths in the present government,” Ponmudy said.
He further alleged that the Congress appeared to have altered its policy position in return for ministerial representation in the TVK-led Cabinet.
The DMK leader said the party strongly condemned the Congress stand on the issue concerning State rights and university administration.