DMK attacks Centre over LPG crisis, questions foreign policy handling

Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the union government should answer the questions of common citizens on resolving the fuel shortage.

He also attacked the Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, asking whether he would question his "masters in Delhi" over the crisis.

In a two-minute video shared on his official social media account on Thursday, Poyyamozhi said, "The BJP government has failed to engage with the states and is facing criticism for its handling of foreign policy."