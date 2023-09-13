DMK attacking Sanatan Dharma with Congress' endorsement, says BJP

NEW DELHI: DMK leaders are speaking against Sanatan Dharma with the Congress' ''endorsement'' to divert attention from the ''misdeeds'' of the MK Stalin-led government in Tamil Nadu and disrupt peace and harmony in the country, the BJP alleged on Wednesday.

Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, the BJP's co-in-charge for Tamil Nadu, alleged that the DMK and the Congress are trying to build a ''narrative'' against the BJP in view of the party's ''growing'' popularity in Tamil Nadu and recognition of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's work.

Narayana Tirupathi, the vice-president of the BJP's Tamil Nadu unit, said, ''One of their ministers without portfolio is in jail and this has come as a huge setback to the DMK. The DMK is totally restless. That's why they want to divert public attention in Tamil Nadu from their misdeeds. That's why they are talking about Sanatan Dharma, hoping to get minority votes.'' ''The DMK and the Congress are communal parties that are trying to disrupt peace and (communal) harmony in Tamil Nadu and in the country,'' he further alleged at a press conference at the party headquarters here, adding, ''The BJP is for all religions. We are not communal. They are communal.'' DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin recently caused a storm after he claimed Sanatan Dharma is against social justice and that it should be eradicated.

Likening Sanatan Dharma to coronavirus, malaria and fever caused by dengue virus and mosquitoes, Udhayanidhi Stalin -- the son of Chief Minister Stalin -- said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

A Raja -- another DMK leader -- likened Sanatan Dharma to diseases such as leprosy.

A former minister during the UPA regime, Raja also said Udhayanidhi Stalin's remark was soft. The BJP's fresh attack comes on a day when the coordination committee of the opposition INDIA bloc are set to hold negotiations on the seat-sharing formula and evolving a broad outlay of campaign strategy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting of the 14-member panel will take place at the residence of NCP leader Sharad Pawar here.