DMK announces protest on July 27 condemning neglect of TN in union budget

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK has announced a state wide protest condemning the BJP led NDA government for meting out step motherly treatment to Tamil Nadu and neglecting the state in the union budget.

The DMK high command has announced the condemnation protest after its party president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister announced that he would boycott the July 27 Niti Ayog meeting in protest of the union government neglecting Tamil Nadu in the union budget 2024-25.

An announcement issued by the DMK high command said that the party would hold massive protests in all district headquarters at 10am Saturday condemning the BJP led union government for being vindictive and meting out step motherly treatment to Tamil Nadu.

"Budget of a country must facilitate apportionment of due share of resources to all states and promote equitable growth across the country. It must be a policy proclamation improving the life of citizens living in the farthest end of the country. But, the country's budget does not look like one meant for the whole country. Instead, the budget is aimed at generously allocating funds for a few states to save the government and avenge states like Tamil Nadu that contribute immensely to national progress, " said the DMK statement, faulting the BJP regime for allocating disaster relief funds to a few states while ignoring the demands put forth by Chief Minister M K Stalin for allotting funds for the recent floods and metro rail projects in the state.

MPs of the DMK led INDIA bloc from Tamil Nadu on Thursday protested outside the Parliament against the BJP regime neglecting the Opposition ruled states in the union budget.