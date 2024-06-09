DMK announces ‘celebration’ in Coimbatore on June 14 for grand LS poll victory

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Saturday announced a grand celebration in Coimbatore on June 14 commemorating the grand victory of the INDIA bloc in the state in the just concluded Parliamentary polls.

A resolution adopted to this effect at the meeting of DMK MPs elect at party headquarters Anna Arivalayam said, "Chief Minister M K Stalin announced that the alliance would win all 40 seats and dedicate the victory to Kalaignar Karunandhi. Now, he has demonstrated that convincingly."

Accordingly, a Mupperum Vizha (triple celebration) would be organized in Coimbatore on June 14 in commemoration of the valediction of Kalaignar centenary, to thank the voters of Tamil Nadu and felicitate the Chief Minister for leading 'us' to a victory that has raised eyebrows across the country, the resolution added.

Earlier, addressing the MPs-elect of the party, Stalin advised them to consult the ministers in charge, district secretaries and MLAs and soon organize tours to thank the voters.

The DMK president also instructed the MPs to send the details of their "voter thanking tours" to the party high command.

The CM also advised the MPs to soon open their constituency offices and ensure that their e-mail ids and phone numbers are adequately publicized to help the constituency people reach out to them.

Stalin also asked his MPs to notify the days and time of their availability in their constituencies and ensure that the people approaching them are able to meet the MPs.