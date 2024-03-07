DMK announces candidates’ interview on March 10

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Thursday announced interviews for party workers who applied for MP tickets.

In a statement, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan announced that Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin would elicit the views of the party MP ticket applicants on the political situation and chances of victory in the constituency from 9am on March 10.

Submission of applications for MP tickets ended on Thursday.

According to DMK sources, the party has received over 2,590 applications for the 39 Lok Sabha seats, of which around 18 seats would be apportioned to allies.

In his announcement, Duraimurugan said that only the district secretaries in charge of the Parliamentary constituencies must attend the interview.

The DMK general secretary has strictly instructed the applicants not to bring their supporters and endorsers, who would not be allowed during the interview.