DMK announces candidates for RS polls: Kamal Haasan’s MNM gets one

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Wednesday announced its candidates for the June 19 biennial Rajya Sabha polls. The party has allocated a seat to actor Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Neethi Maiam, honouring the electoral agreement it reached with the party in 2024. The DMK high command has also fielded its Salem district secretary SR Sivalingam and party functionary poet Salma besides renominating senior advocate P Wilson.

An announcement made to this effect by Chief Minister and party president MK Stalin on Wednesday put to bed speculation surrounding the renomination of MDMK general secretary Vaiko who has been denied ticket in accordance with the understanding reached between the two parties during last year’s Lok Sabha polls. Though Vaiko was hopeful that the Chief Minister might consider him as an option, the DMK president put his foot down and showed MDMK its place for insisting in 2024 that it would only contest on its own symbol from Tiruchy.

While the renomination of Wilson and possibly S R Sivalingam was not surprising, inclusion of Salma in the list was a fall out of outgoing RS MP M M Abdullah’s political resolve to wield his political influence in the state instead of Delhi through the 2026 Assembly polls. Sivalingam’s appointment is seen as a balancing act of the party high command to restore bonhomie in an eternally squabbling Salem DMK unit where the other two district secretaries hold positions as minister (Panamarathupatty Rajendran) and Lok Sabha MP (TM Selvaganapathy), respectively.

