MNM nominates Kamal Haasan for Rajya Sabha seat, seeks support from DMK and its allies

CHENNAI: The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) on Wednesday formally nominated its party president, Kamal Haasan, as its candidate for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections from Tamil Nadu.

The decision was taken unanimously at a joint meeting of the party’s Administrative and Executive Committees attended by senior party leaders including party's general secretary A Arunachalam held on Wednesday. Actor-politician did not participate in the meeting.

The nomination follows an electoral understanding with the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) during the 2024 Lok Sabha general elections, under which MNM was assured one Rajya Sabha seat. The elections to fill six Rajya Sabha vacancies from Tamil Nadu are scheduled to be held on 19 June.

In a resolution passed at the meeting, the MNM announced that Haasan would contest the election representing the party, reaffirming its commitment to the alliance framework forged with the DMK.

MNM, in another resolution, called upon the DMK-led alliance parties to extend their “full and unwavering support” to Haasan’s candidature, underscoring the MNM’s expectation of solidarity within the coalition.