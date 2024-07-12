DMK announces campaign across Tamil Nadu against three new criminal laws

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Friday announced a series of offensives, including a conference against the three criminal laws being enforced by the ‘undemocratic’ BJP led union government since July 1.

Senior advocate of Madras High Court and secretary of the DMK’s legal wing N R Elango on Friday announced that a conference would be organised at 4pm on July 20 at Raja Annamalai Manram near Madras High Court in protest of the three criminal laws being enforced since July 1 by the unconstitutional’ and ‘undemocratic’ and fascist BJP regime. Advising the member advocates of the legal wing from Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram to participate in the conference, Elango said that a discussion involving the district organisers of the DMK legal wing on the issue would be organised in Egmore on July 21. State ministers S Regupathy (law), Ma Subramanian (health), P K Sekar Babu (HR and CE) and DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi would also take part in the July 21 meeting.

A similar meeting against the three criminal laws would be led by him in the presence of senior advocate R Viduthalai in Tirunelveli on July 27. The DMK legal wing already organised a hunger strike and condemnation protest against the three criminal laws in the state. Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin has already written to union home minister Amit Shah, urging him to put the enforcement of the laws on hold and consult all stakeholders before making a new decision on the issue.