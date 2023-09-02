DMK announces annual awards to be given on Mupperum Vizha

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK on Saturday announced the recipients of the annual awards the party distributes on the Mupperum Vizha (founding day) celebrated on September 17.

According to an official release from the DMK high command, the 'Mayiladuthurai' Ki Sathiyaseelan and 'Minjur' K Sundaram have been shortlisted for the Periyar and Anna awards. State rural development minister I Periasamy has been shortlisted for the Kalaignar award.

'Tenkasi' Malika Kathiravan and 'Bengaluru' N Ramasamy have been selected for the Paavendar award and Perasiriyar award, respectively. The awards would be presented to them during the celebration of the Muppervum Vizha, centenary of Kalaignar M Karunanidhi and the platinum jubilee of the DMK at Vellore on September 17 of this month.