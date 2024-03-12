DMK and Congress Councillors protested in Kancheepuram Council meet

CHENNAI: The DMK and Congress Councillors protested against the Kancheepuram Corporation Commissioner and Mayor during the council meeting on Tuesday.



The Kancheepuram Corporation consists of 51 wards and Mahalakshmi Yuvaraj who belongs to the DMK party was elected as the Mayor of the Corporation.

However, for the past year, the ruling and opposition party councillors were not satisfied with the work of the Mayor. Several times the opposition party councillors protested against the Mayor and filed a petition to the Kancheepuram Corporation Commissioner to disqualify the Mayor since she lost the majority.

A few months ago, Senthil Murugan was appointed as the Kancheepuram Corporation Commissioner and the councillors were claiming that Senthil Murugan is not giving proper respect for any councillors.

Following that on Tuesday during the Council meeting the ruling party councillors raised slogans against the Commissioner.

Following that the Mayor declared that the meeting was over and cancelled the resolutions that were planned to be taken in the meeting.

Even after the meeting was over the councillors were seated inside and protested saying that officials were not giving importance to people's problems in all the wards.

They mentioned that the Bhumi Puja ceremony for the 250 Crore Underground Drainage project work was held on Monday, but the councillors were not informed about it. The AIADMK, PMK and BJP councillors also joined along with the ruling party councillors in the protest.