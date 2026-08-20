DMK and AIADMK join hands to raise issues under Special Calling Attention Motion

AIADMK floor leader Edappadi K Palaniswami and Opposition Whip EV Velu raised the issue when the Assembly commenced on Thursday.
Replying to them, Speaker JCD Prabhakar said he could take up the issues only after receiving replies from the Ministers of the concerned departments.
Recalling the procedure followed during the DMK regime, the Speaker said the then floor leader, Duraimurugan, had told the Opposition that the issues could be taken up under Rule 55 in the House only after receiving replies from the Ministers.
"The same procedure has been followed now. This House has already taken up two issues under Rule 55 as Special Calling Attention Motions. This procedure continues in this House," the Speaker said.