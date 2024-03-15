DMK an enemy of TN's culture: Modi rakes Ayodhya broadcast issue at Kumari rally

KANNIYAKUMARI: Addressing the party cadre at Agastheeswaram in Kanniyakumari district ahead of 2024 LS polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi criticized the ruling DMK saying it's an enemy of Tamil Nadu's tradition, culture and its growth.

"The DMK govt, which's stirring up religious hatred, banned broadcast of Ayodhya temple event. Even the Supreme Court condemned the TN govt for such an act. The BJP-led NDA will lead from the front to safeguard Tamil culture to keep it alive," he said. While recalling launch of Ekta Yatra from Kanniyakumari in 1991, Modi said it's the BJP government organized Ekta yatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir to save our nation, and now he said had come to Kanniyakumari to save the people of TN.

"Now, the time has come to dethrone DMK-Congress- INDIA alliance in TN. The Cong-DMK govt did nothing for the development of TN. But over the last decade under the NDA regime, rail and highway connectivity projects were launched at Rs.50,000 crore. It's the Cong party that banned Jallikattu, the cultural identity of TN, but when the BJP came to power at Centre, the Jallikattu ban was revoked to retrieve the pride of TN," said Modi.

Launching salvos at the ruling DMK over lack of women and fishermen's safety, Modi said, "The DMK and its key ally were known to deceive women and put them to shame. This ally is playing with the lives of TN fishermen, who where protected by BJP govt. At the huge gathering , the PM thanked the cadre saying that their love and support gave strength to the whole of India."

Finally, he said people could listen to his address in Tamil language through downloaded app 'Namo in Tamil' developed through artificial intelligence. Union Minister L. Murugan, BJP state president K. Annamalai and leaders of the alliance were present.