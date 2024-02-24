DMK allocates one LS seat to IUML & KMDK; invites MDMK for 3rd round of talks

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK which leads the INDIA bloc alliance in Tamil Nadu on Saturday sealed the seat-sharing agreement with two minor parties.

After the two rounds of talks, the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) has signed a memorandum with the DMK to contest in Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Confirming the pact, National President of IUML, KM Kader Mohideen said the sitting MP, K Nawaz Kani will contest again in the Ramanathapuram LS constituency and the party will contest under its ladder symbol.

"Every time, the DMK will always sign the first deal with us, and following the same tradition, DMK president MK Stalin has signed the memorandum. During the seat-sharing talks with the election coordinators, we requested for one Rajya Sabha seat. But, no decision has been made about the RS seat," Mohideen told reporters at Anna Arivalayam (DMK headquarters) here.

Subsequently, the Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi has also signed a memorandum with the DMK to contest in Namakkal Lok Sabha seat for the ensuing Parliamentary elections.

Addressing the media after the seat-sharing agreement, the KMDK general secretary ER Eswaran said his party would contest in Namakkal under the DMK's 'Rising Sun' symbol, adding that this time, some another new face would be announced as the candidate for Namakkal as the sitting MP of KMDK is not willing to contest again.

Meanwhile, the DMK has invited Vaiko's MDMK for a third round of seat-sharing talks on Saturday.