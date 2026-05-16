DMK allies warn of fuel inflation, slam Centre

DMK president MK Stalin criticised the Union BJP government over the hike in petrol, diesel and CNG prices, accusing it of continuously burdening the common people.

In a statement, Stalin said the increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices had already triggered a rise in the prices of essential commodities across the country.

“In this situation, the newly announced hike in petrol, diesel and CNG prices will severely affect the livelihood of ordinary people,” he said.