DMK, allies to hold agitation on Parl campus on Feb 8 against Modi regime

CHENNAI: MPs of the DMK and alliance parties will hold a protest on Parliament campus on February 8 in condemnation of the BJP regime not allocating flood relief assistance and funds for development projects in Tamil Nadu in the interim budget of the Union government.

DMK Parliamentary party leader T R Baalu on Saturday announced that MPs of the DMK and its alliance parties would wear black shirts and hold a condemnation protest in front of the Gandhi Statue on the Parliament campus at 10 am on February 8 in protest of the BJP regime not allocating flood relief assistance and funds for development projects in Tamil Nadu.

"MPs of the alliance parties would also join the DMK Parliamentarians during the protest," Baalu added.

Referring to the Interim Budget presented by union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, Baalu said that there was no announcement in the budget about the Rs 37,000 crore relief assistance sought by the Tamil Nadu government from the union government for the floods that devastated the state in December 2023.

"Also, there was no announcement about development projects like AIIMS in the Interim Budget," Baalu said.

Earlier, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin called the Interim Budget of the Modi regime a 'nothing' budget which neglected Tamil Nadu.