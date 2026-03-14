DMK, allies stay united to ensure BJP don't get a foothold in State in any form, says Nehru

TIRUCHY: Preventing the BJP's entry into Tamil Nadu “in any form” remains the main agenda of the DMK-led alliance, Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru said on Saturday, expressing confidence that the alliance would secure a massive victory through the united efforts of its partners.
Speaking at a meeting of DMK functionaries in Tiruchy to discuss the alliance’s protest, scheduled for Sunday, against LPG shortage, Nehru said the DMK combine had been winning elections consistently over the past five years due to strategies devised by Chief Minister MK Stalin.
“The Chief Minister is particular about maintaining unity within the alliance and takes decisions accordingly,” Nehru said.
Blaming the Union government for the LPG shortage, he criticised Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K Palaniswami for accusing the State government of failing to address the issue.
“Despite serving as Chief Minister for four years, Palaniswami seems unaware that ensuring adequate LPG supply falls under the Union government’s purview,” Nehru said.
Reiterating the alliance’s political stance, Nehru said all partners were committed to working together to prevent the BJP’s entry into Tamil Nadu.
“BJP has consistently acted against the interests of Tamil Nadu and its people. With public support, the DMK alliance will secure a massive victory,” he said.
Nehru also announced that the DMK-led alliance would stage a protest on Sunday against the LPG shortage, with leaders and cadres of all alliance parties expected to participate.