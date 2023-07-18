DMK, allies raise Guv’s excess in Bengaluru Oppn meet

CHENNAI: The ruling DMK and its allies have made good use of the Bengaluru meet to voice their concern over the continuous infringement of rights of the state and alleged excesses of the governors appointed by the union government in non-BJP ruled states.

It has been reliably learnt that the DMK headed by Chief Minister MK Stalin and its allies VCK chief Thol Thirumavalavan and MDMK general secretary Vaiko had drawn the attention of the opposition parties to find a solution to the issue of Governor's allegedly wading into the terrain of the elected CM's and his cabinet.

If sources in the DMK are to be believed, the DMK led delegation has sought to include in the programme of I.N.D.I.A (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) a permanent mechanism to limit the powers of the governors so that it does infringe the rights of elected state governments.

The DMK alliance was said to have pushed for an elaborate discussion on the issue in the subsequent meetings of the alliance and its coordination committees which is set to have consultation of a wide range of issues.

Thirumavalavan, who posted on his official social media handle a copy of the points he registered at the meeting, said that the Common Minimum Programme (of the alliance) should include a commitment to fully implement the recommendations put forth by the Sarkaria Commission and the Punchhi Committee regarding states' rights.

"Furthermore, we emphasize that the BJP itself expressed before the Sarkaria Commision that Governors should be appointed in consultation with the chief ministers of the state." "I have put a few points for CMP as proposals that are a commitment needed to implement the recommendations of Sarkaria Commission and Punchhi committee for state's rights and appointment of governors, " Thiruma tweeted. MDMK leader Vaiko is also said to have voice similar concerns in the meeting.

Acknowledging the concerns, the joint statement issued by the 26 opposition parties said, "There is a deliberate attempt to weaken the federal structure of our polity. The role of governors and lieutenant governors in non-BJP ruled states has exceeded all Constitutional norms."