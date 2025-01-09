DMK allies need to condemn the government strongly, says Semmalai

TIRUCHY: AIADMK leader S Semmalai opined that the VCK chief's statements against the state government reflects his fear that the DMK might split his party.

The former minister made the comments while taking part in the protest organised by AIADMK against the mismanagement by Thanjavur mayor Sun Ramanathan, who transferred the land allocated for the construction of the school to his wife.

The protesting members demanded the DVAC probe the case and charged that the mayor was in the habit of exhibiting favouritism in allocating corporation-owned land. They also said there were no proper basic amenities in the Kamaraj market, and the mayor is not interested in providing proper facilities to the public.

AIADMK leader Semmalai, who led the protest, charged that mayor Ramanathan is very particular in making personal gain. Despite repeated petitions, the mayor failed to provide basic amenities, including a toilet, underground drainage, and drinking water facilities, he said.

He also claimed that the ally parties of the ruling DMK have started to criticise the government. He said the alliance parties have been soft in their statements so far, and they need to condemn the government strongly. "They should even come out of the alliance. Only then would the people respect them," Semmalai said.

He added that the public has understood that DMK's stance is against their interest. He stressed that it is high time that the parties opposing DMK should unite and face the election under the leadership of Edappadi K Palaniswami to defeat DMK.

In the meantime, Semmalai appreciated the left parties and VCK as they started criticising the DMK-led state government. "Thirumavalavan has also started to comment against the state government which reflects his fear that the DMK would split VCK," Semmalai added.