DMK, allies gear for massive stir

COIMBATORE: The DMK led Secular Progressive Alliance is gearing up for a full throttle protest in Coimbatore on Friday by pitching all its efforts to oppose the arrest of Minister V Senthilbalaji by Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths.

“Several thousands of cadre from DMK and as well as from our alliance parties will gather for the protest meeting at Sivananda Colony to condemn the undemocratic act of the BJP, which has been misusing the central agencies for its political gains. Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan will lead the protest meet,” said a DMK functionary.

Also, leaders of alliance parties, including TNCC president KS Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, CPI state secretary R Mutharasan, VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan and other leaders are likely to attend.

Party cadres believe that Senthilbalaji has been targeted by the BJP. “The arrest was made with an eye on Lok Sabha polls and particularly aiming for the Kongu region,” said ER Eswaran, of Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi.