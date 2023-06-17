DMK, allies decry Governor, BJP over Senthilbalaji’s arrest

COIMBATORE: The DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance parties staged a massive protest in Coimbatore on Friday condemning the ‘undemocratic arrest’ of Minister V Senthil Balaji, ‘autocratic act’ of Governor RN Ravi and BJP’s misuse of central agencies to fulfill its political agenda.

DMK treasurer and parliamentary party leader TR Baalu, who led the protest meeting said Tamil Nadu will never cow down for such threats by the BJP. “The BJP is day dreaming of winning in the Lok Sabha polls in Kongu region after sending Senthilbalaji to jail,” he said.

He also criticized the move to bring doctors from AIIMS to examine Senthilbalaji.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president KS Alagiri termed the arrest as an ideological war. “The BJP is angry with Chief Minister MK Stalin for backing Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The BJP should be defeated to protect democracy in India,” he said.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalan said only the Chief Minister has the right to decide on appointing Ministers and their portfolios and not the Governor. “The BJP intention is to create a crisis to Chief Minister MK Stalin and destabilize the DMK to crush his plans to unify the opposition parties against the BJP. The saffron party is resorting to such undemocratic acts with an eye on Lok Sabha polls,” he said.

MDMK leader Vaiko said the party has passed a resolution and is organising a signature campaign to insist the President to recall Governor Ravi.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan said the Secular Progressive Alliance will continue their fight to teach a lesson to the BJP. “The BJP has turned central investigative agencies into slave outfits,” he said.

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan said the BJP will face consequences if it disturbs the ruling DMK, which was elected by people. Dravidar Kazhagam president K Veeramani and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi leader MH Jawahirullah were among those others who spoke.