DMK alliance retains all 6 seats in central region

TIRUCHY: Out of the total six Lok Sabha segments in the central region, DMK which contested in two seats registered huge victories. In Perambalur, DMK won with a whopping margin of 3.89 lakh votes, in Thanjavur the party retained the seat for the ninth time with a margin of 3.19 lakh votes.

As many as 12 candidates including S Murasoli (DMK), P Sivanesan (DMDK), M Muruganandam (BJP), and Humayun Kabir (NTK) contested in Thanjavur. The votes were counted in as many as 23 rounds.

Among the total postal votes of 6,454, DMK secured as many as 3,423 votes while BJP bagged 1,026 votes, NTK received 610 votes, DMDK earned 490 votes and as many as 544 votes were found to be invalid.

Among the total votes polled, Murasoli bagged 5.02 lakh votes while DMDK candidate Sivanesan secured 1.82 lakh votes, BJP’s Muruganandam received 1.70 lakh votes while NTK’s Humayun Kabir secured 1.20 lakh votes and Murasoli declared won with a margin of 3.19 lakh votes and he received the winning certificate.

While in Preambular, Arun Nehru (DMK) who contested against ND Chandra Mohan (AIADMK), TR Paarivendhar (IJK/BJP), and R Thenmozhi (NTK), who kept himself leading in all 24 rounds of counting, won with the margin of 3.89 lakh votes.

Returning officer K Karpagam distributed the winning certificate to Arun Nehru in the presence of the Minister KN Nehru.

Meanwhile, the Congress that was contesting in Mayiladuthurai and Karur registered a win with a huge margin. S Jothimani who was leading in all the rounds won with a margin of 1.80 lakh in Karur while R Sudha secured 5.18 lakh votes and declared victory with a margin of 2.71 lakh votes.

In Tiruchy, the MDMK candidate Durai Vaiko secured 5.42 lakh votes while the AIADMK candidate P Karuippiah secured 2.29 lakh votes and Durai Vaiko won with 3.13 lakh votes margin.

Returning officer M Pradeep Kumar distributed the certificate to him in the presence of Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi.