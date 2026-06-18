DMK alleges TVK-BJP nexus, says Vijay ‘panic buying’ AIADMK MLAs amid crime surge

Questioning the Governor reading the address without omitting or altering a single line, Udhayanidhi alleged that it had strengthened suspicions of a discreet political understanding between the TVK government and the Centre-ruling BJP.

“During the previous five years, the Governor never read the government-prepared address in its entirety. This time, every line prepared by the government was read without any change. Naturally, doubts arise about an understanding between the ruling dispensation and the BJP,” he said.

The former deputy chief minister argued that most of the achievements highlighted in the address belonged to the previous DMK regime, including Olympic training centres, skill development initiatives, the 69 per cent reservation policy, the two-language policy, opposition to the National Education Policy, the demand for pending education funds from the Union government and the Keezhadi excavation project.