DMK alleges plans by 'BJP to orchestrate disruptions,' on vote-count day, urges action

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu's ruling DMK on Sunday alleged "plans by BJP to orchestrate disruptions" on May 4 at vote counting centres, sensitive locations, including party offices and claimed apprehensions about large-scale law and order issues and demanded that the election authorities take steps to prevent untoward incidents.
All steps must be taken to ensure the maintenance of peace, public order and the integrity of the counting process across Tamil Nadu on May 4, the DMK urged.
Writing to Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik, DMK Organisation Secretary RS Bharathi said his party was in receipt of "credible information" indicating that on the date of counting of votes there are plans by the BJP and other political parties at the instance of the ruling party at the Centre to orchestrate disruptions at counting centres.
"Such activities are also apprehended to extend to areas in and around counting booths, as well as other sensitive locations, including party offices," the DMK leader alleged.
In a representation to the CEO, a copy of which was marked to the DGP/Head of Police Force, the DMK leader said: "In light of the above (allegation), there exists a reasonable apprehension of large-scale law and order issues, which may seriously prejudice the conduct of a free and fair electoral process. In these circumstances, we respectfully request that your good office take immediate and appropriate preventive measures, including adequate deployment of security personnel and necessary coordination with law enforcement agencies, to avert any untoward incidents."
Furthermore, the DMK said: "It is further requested that all steps be taken to ensure the maintenance of peace, public order and the integrity of the counting process across the State of Tamil Nadu on 04.05.2026. We trust that timely intervention will uphold the sanctity of the electoral process and ensure public confidence in the democratic system."