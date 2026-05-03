DMK alleges plans by 'BJP to orchestrate disruptions,' on vote-count day, urges action

All steps must be taken to ensure the maintenance of peace, public order and the integrity of the counting process across Tamil Nadu on May 4, the DMK urged.

Writing to Chief Electoral Officer, Tamil Nadu, Archana Patnaik, DMK Organisation Secretary RS Bharathi said his party was in receipt of "credible information" indicating that on the date of counting of votes there are plans by the BJP and other political parties at the instance of the ruling party at the Centre to orchestrate disruptions at counting centres.

"Such activities are also apprehended to extend to areas in and around counting booths, as well as other sensitive locations, including party offices," the DMK leader alleged.