'DMK-AIADMK tie-up backed by BJP to stop Vijay,' says Congress MP Manickam Tagore

Speaking to a private news agency in Delhi, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore said the political situation in Tamil Nadu is changing “rapidly and unexpectedly,” comparing it to the Nitish Kumar version of Tamil Nadu politics.

He alleged that the BJP has begun exerting influence over the State’s major Dravidian parties. “AIADMK has already surrendered, and DMK has been taken under the control of the BJP,” he claimed, while asserting that the BJP itself lacks independent political strength in Tamil Nadu.

“There is no NDA in Tamil Nadu because the BJP has only one MLA. At any cost, particularly Amit Shah wants to stop Vijay from becoming the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu,” Tagore said.