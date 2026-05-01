DMK, AIADMK strengthen war rooms to handle last-minute contingencies

CHENNAI: With Tamil Nadu having gone to polls on April 23 for all 234 Assembly constituencies, and counting scheduled for May 4, the State's principal rivals — the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the opposition All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) — are strengthening their war rooms to handle last-minute contingencies during the counting process.
Sources in both parties said dedicated teams have been activated to ensure real-time coordination with candidates, counting agents and district-level officials across the 62 counting centres identified by the Election Commission of India.
"We have shared contact details of Returning Officers, Superintendents of Police and district collectors so that any issue at counting centres can be addressed immediately. Candidates or agents can reach the war room and get quick support," an AIADMK functionary said.
The DMK, too, has stepped up preparedness, deploying legal experts and senior coordinators to closely monitor proceedings and respond swiftly to any disputes or irregularities that may arise during counting.
Party insiders said the heightened alertness stems from experience. In the 2021 Assembly election, several constituencies witnessed extremely narrow margins, with multiple seats decided by less than 1,000 votes, making vigilance crucial till the final round of counting.
With the 2026 election witnessing a multi-cornered contest, parties expect tighter margins in several constituencies. The presence of new entrants and vote splits could further intensify the counting process.