DMK, AIADMK still trying to form govt using defections, alleges TVK Minister Nirmalkumar

CHENNAI: Minister for Energy Resources and Law R Nirmalkumar on Sunday alleged that the DMK and the AIADMK were still trying to form the government through defections despite the people's mandate in favour of Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, and accused the two parties of engaging in attempts to destabilise the ruling dispensation.
Addressing reporters after inaugurating a bullock-cart race organised in Melur to mark the Chief Minister's birthday, Nirmalkumar said the DVAC had registered a case against former minister EV Velu based on documentary evidence and had begun an investigation. He alleged that searches had revealed evidence indicating the diversion of public funds worth several crores.
Claiming that efforts to unseat the government were continuing, Nirmalkumar said, "Every day, MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami are trying to form a government through the backdoor. Since the people voted for Vijay to become Chief Minister, they are attempting to buy legislators through horse-trading."
He further alleged that Stalin, Udhayanidhi, "Stalin's son-in-law", Palaniswami and "his son" were involved in the exercise. According to him, the developments had led to growing unease within the opposition alliance, with some partners choosing to distance themselves.
The minister also alleged that the DMK had prevented MDMK legislators from attending party meetings and had earlier discouraged alliance partners, including the VCK, from participating in public events. "The same tactics are continuing even now," he said, adding that dissatisfaction was growing among several DMK MLAs and claiming it would not be surprising if some resigned.
Accusing the DMK and the AIADMK of acting to protect the assets of "two families" and conceal corruption, Nirmalkumar alleged that both parties had enabled large-scale exploitation of natural resources. He said the government would extend full cooperation to expedite pending granite cases and warned that those responsible for corruption and illegal mining would face action.