DMK, AIADMK still trying to form govt using defections, alleges TVK Minister Nirmalkumar

Addressing reporters after inaugurating a bullock-cart race organised in Melur to mark the Chief Minister's birthday, Nirmalkumar said the DVAC had registered a case against former minister EV Velu based on documentary evidence and had begun an investigation. He alleged that searches had revealed evidence indicating the diversion of public funds worth several crores.

Claiming that efforts to unseat the government were continuing, Nirmalkumar said, "Every day, MK Stalin, Udhayanidhi Stalin and Edappadi K Palaniswami are trying to form a government through the backdoor. Since the people voted for Vijay to become Chief Minister, they are attempting to buy legislators through horse-trading."