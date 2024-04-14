DMK, AIADMK stemming TN’s growth, says Amit Shah

MADURAI: The Dravidian parties including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) in Tamil Nadu are tainted by corruption and both these parties stemming the growth of the state, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said at his road show in Thuckalay on Saturday while garnering support for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidates Pon.Radhakrishnan, who’s contesting from Kanniyakumari LS constituency, and V.S. Nandhini, the party candidate from Vilavancode Assembly constituency (bypoll).

Criticising the DMK, the Union Minister said the party talked ill of ‘Sanatana Dharma’ and the Ram temple constructed in Ayodhya and wounded the hearts of crores of people. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP government has united people together and taken constructive steps for progressing toward the path of further developments and also in protecting India.Citing these, Shah appealed to the people to chase AIADMK and DMK away and cast their votes for the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Shah further said the Prime Minister acts in a more cohesive manner to take up the legacy of Tamil language and its culture globally.

Meanwhile, Shah in the midst of supporting cadre raised apprehensions for not being able to talk in Tamil language. However, he was confident and added that he would try and speak Tamil in a period of another three or four years at this same place in Kanniyakumari.

Moreover, he ensured that India would attain further developments if the BJP was voted to power for the third consecutive term and by electing Pon. Radhakrishnan as a third-time MP for the growth of Kanniyakumari. He also added that there’s an overwhelming support from people wherever the BJP was campaigning and Shah said that he could hear people saying that the BJP led front would win 400 seats. Citing these, Shah appealed to the people to be ready for casting their votes for the ‘Lotus’ symbol.

Earlier when Shah began his road show at Mettukadai in Thuckalay, he folded his hands to thank the cadre and waved at the cheering crowd.