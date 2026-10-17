DMK, AIADMK got Rs 260 crore from Martin-linked firm in 2025-26

NEW DELHI: A Kolkata-based lottery firm donated Rs 260 crore to Tamil Nadu’s two principal political rivals, DMK and AIADMK, in 2025-26, more than doubling its contributions to the two parties from the previous financial year, according to disclosures submitted to the Election Commission.
The firm accounted for nearly 74% of the Rs 352.55 crore in combined contributions reported by the two parties for 2025-26, highlighting the extent to which their political funding was concentrated in the hands of a single donor.
Tiger Associates, which had contributed Rs 110 crore to the two parties in 2024-25, donated Rs 135 crore to the AIADMK and Rs 125 crore to the DMK in 2025-26, taking its combined contributions to the two parties over two financial years to Rs 370 crore.
The AIADMK’s contribution report shows that Tiger Associates, linked to lottery magnate Santiago Martin through a common business associate, made six transfers totalling Rs 135 crore during the financial year. The firm accounted for nearly 84% of the AIADMK’s total contributions of Rs 161.36 crore.
The DMK’s disclosure records 14 contributions totalling Rs 125 crore from Tiger Associates, representing more than 65% of its total contributions of Rs 191.19 crore.
Tiger Associates’ designated partner Subbayan Nagarajan is a longtime associate of Santiago Martin.
Martin’s Future Gaming and Hotel Services had emerged as the largest purchaser of electoral bonds before the Supreme Court struck down the scheme in 2024.