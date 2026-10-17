DMK, AIADMK got Rs 260 crore from Martin-linked firm in 2025-26

The firm accounted for nearly 74% of the Rs 352.55 crore in combined contributions reported by the two parties for 2025-26, highlighting the extent to which their political funding was concentrated in the hands of a single donor.

Tiger Associates, which had contributed Rs 110 crore to the two parties in 2024-25, donated Rs 135 crore to the AIADMK and Rs 125 crore to the DMK in 2025-26, taking its combined contributions to the two parties over two financial years to Rs 370 crore.